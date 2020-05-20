Animals in 3D thanks to the augmented reality of Google has been one of the hobbies that has been used the most throughout this period of confinement. Although it seemed a somewhat forgotten function, the truth is that it has become a entertainment route for the little ones – and the not so little ones –.

What many may not know is that this function is not only reduced to animals. Thanks to Google’s augmented reality platform formerly known as ARCore and the Big G search engine, it’s possible visualize other objects and elements in the “real world” using only the camera of our mobile. Included in this list, thanks to the folks at AndroidPolice, are all objects, animals and elements that can be seen in 3D using this tool.

First of all, how to prepare your mobile to see 3D elements

To start, you should bear in mind that, if you want to use this function, you need to have a mobile or tablet compatible with Google’s augmented reality platform, or else you will not be able to find the “See in my space” function that allows showing the animals in the “real world”.

That said, the steps to follow to be able view elements in 3D They are simple. You only need to carry out this process on your mobile:

If you don’t already have it, install the Google Services for Augmented Reality application from Google Play – the app formerly known as ARCore.

Open Google, either from a web browser or from the search engine application, and search for one of the available items you want to see.

Tap on the “View in 3D” button that will appear under the information tab of the object or animal, in the first search result.

Now the option “See in your space” should appear at the bottom of the screen. Playing.

Move your mobile pointing at the ground to allow the application to detect the surface where it will show the object. Once detected, the 3D model will appear.

If you want, you can take photos or even record videos of the object in 3D.

3D Animals

As of today, the number of 3D animal models Available in Google search is limited to certain species. These are all the animals that you can look for, and that will offer the possibility of “taking them to the real world” using augmented reality.

Alligator

Snuff

Bear

Cat

Leopard

Dog

Labrador retriever

Bulldog

Rottweiler

Shetland

Duck

Eagle

Emperor penguin

giant panda

Goat

Hedgehog

Horse

Lion

Macaw

Octopus

Raccoon

Shark

pony

Snake

Tiger

Turtle

Wolf

POT

Thanks to its collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Google has also been able to bring some astronomical elements such as planets or satellites.

Mercury

Venus

land

Mars

Jupiter

Saturn

Titan

Mimas

Tethys

Iapetus

Hyperion

Uranus

Umbriel

Titania

Oberon

Ariel

Neptune

Pluto

Voyager 1

Apollo

SMAP

GRACE-FO

Curiosity

Spirit

Cassini

Juno

Delta II

70 meter antenna

Neil Armstrong costume

Body

One of the most didactic functions of this tool is the possibility of observe the different parts of the human body and interact with them in the real world. These are all the parts you can look for:

Heart

Neuron

Brain

Muscle Flexion

Reproductive system

Coccyx

Vertebra

Foot

Hand

Eye

Lung

Windpipe

Thoracic diaphragm

Stomach

Large and small intestine

Appendix

Shoulder

Pelvis

Hair

Skeleton

Central Nervous System

Cranial nerve

Rib

Mouth

Language

Nose

Ear

Neck

Ovary

Testicle

Red blood cell

Platelets

Other objects and places

Chauvet cave

Animal cell

Bacterial capsule

Bacterium

Cellular membrane

Cellular wall

Central vacuole

Chromatin

Cisterns

Cristae

Endoplasmic reticulum

Eukaryote

Fimbria

Flagellum

Golgi apparatus

Mitochondria

Nuclear membrane

Nucleolus

Plant cell

Plasma membrane

Plasmids

Prokaryote

Ribosomes

Rough endoplasmic reticulum

Smooth endoplasmic reticulum

Volvo S60

Volvo XC90

New Balance FuelCell Echo

New Balance 1080 v9

Although there are other items available to search, many of them are only available in the United States and another small number of selected countries. However, its availability is expanding over the months, so it is likely that sooner or later all the elements will be available in all countries. We will keep this article updated with the new objects Google to incorporate into its augmented reality viewer integrated into the search engine.

