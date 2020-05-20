Animals in 3D thanks to the augmented reality of Google has been one of the hobbies that has been used the most throughout this period of confinement. Although it seemed a somewhat forgotten function, the truth is that it has become a entertainment route for the little ones – and the not so little ones –.
What many may not know is that this function is not only reduced to animals. Thanks to Google’s augmented reality platform formerly known as ARCore and the Big G search engine, it’s possible visualize other objects and elements in the “real world” using only the camera of our mobile. Included in this list, thanks to the folks at AndroidPolice, are all objects, animals and elements that can be seen in 3D using this tool.
First of all, how to prepare your mobile to see 3D elements
To start, you should bear in mind that, if you want to use this function, you need to have a mobile or tablet compatible with Google’s augmented reality platform, or else you will not be able to find the “See in my space” function that allows showing the animals in the “real world”.
That said, the steps to follow to be able view elements in 3D They are simple. You only need to carry out this process on your mobile:
If you don’t already have it, install the Google Services for Augmented Reality application from Google Play – the app formerly known as ARCore.
Open Google, either from a web browser or from the search engine application, and search for one of the available items you want to see.
Tap on the “View in 3D” button that will appear under the information tab of the object or animal, in the first search result.
Now the option “See in your space” should appear at the bottom of the screen. Playing.
Move your mobile pointing at the ground to allow the application to detect the surface where it will show the object. Once detected, the 3D model will appear.
If you want, you can take photos or even record videos of the object in 3D.
3D Animals
As of today, the number of 3D animal models Available in Google search is limited to certain species. These are all the animals that you can look for, and that will offer the possibility of “taking them to the real world” using augmented reality.
Alligator
Snuff
Bear
Cat
Leopard
Dog
Labrador retriever
Bulldog
Rottweiler
Shetland
Duck
Eagle
Emperor penguin
giant panda
Goat
Hedgehog
Horse
Lion
Macaw
Octopus
Raccoon
Shark
pony
Snake
Tiger
Turtle
Wolf
POT
Thanks to its collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Google has also been able to bring some astronomical elements such as planets or satellites.
Mercury
Venus
land
Mars
Jupiter
Saturn
Titan
Mimas
Tethys
Iapetus
Hyperion
Uranus
Umbriel
Titania
Oberon
Ariel
Neptune
Pluto
Voyager 1
Apollo
SMAP
GRACE-FO
Curiosity
Spirit
Cassini
Juno
Delta II
70 meter antenna
Neil Armstrong costume
Body
One of the most didactic functions of this tool is the possibility of observe the different parts of the human body and interact with them in the real world. These are all the parts you can look for:
Heart
Neuron
Brain
Muscle Flexion
Reproductive system
Coccyx
Vertebra
Foot
Hand
Eye
Lung
Windpipe
Thoracic diaphragm
Stomach
Large and small intestine
Appendix
Shoulder
Pelvis
Hair
Skeleton
Central Nervous System
Cranial nerve
Rib
Mouth
Language
Nose
Ear
Neck
Ovary
Testicle
Red blood cell
Platelets
Other objects and places
Chauvet cave
Animal cell
Bacterial capsule
Bacterium
Cellular membrane
Cellular wall
Central vacuole
Chromatin
Cisterns
Cristae
Endoplasmic reticulum
Eukaryote
Fimbria
Flagellum
Golgi apparatus
Mitochondria
Nuclear membrane
Nucleolus
Plant cell
Plasma membrane
Plasmids
Prokaryote
Ribosomes
Rough endoplasmic reticulum
Smooth endoplasmic reticulum
Volvo S60
Volvo XC90
New Balance FuelCell Echo
New Balance 1080 v9
Although there are other items available to search, many of them are only available in the United States and another small number of selected countries. However, its availability is expanding over the months, so it is likely that sooner or later all the elements will be available in all countries. We will keep this article updated with the new objects Google to incorporate into its augmented reality viewer integrated into the search engine.
