All 23 players test negative and the ‘parallel bubble’ is terminated

06/12/2021

On at 15:49 CEST

.

The 23 Spanish internationals concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol repeated a “negative” result in the PCR tests, for the fourth consecutive day, so the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to end the ‘parallel bubble’, and the first selected by Luis Enrique Martinez they will be the ones to dispute the Eurocup.

With Diego Llorente placeholder image rejoined the group since Friday afternoon after his false positive and waiting for the captain Sergio Busquets overcome the coronavirus, the Spanish team already has definitively its chosen ones to play the Eurocup.

First thing in the morning, the internationals underwent a PCR test again in the concentration of the Ciudad del Fútbol. All have tested negative, including that of Diego Llorente placeholder image, the only player who remains to be vaccinated and who will not do so until the premiere on Monday passes against Sweden.

The Federation informs that after eliminating the fear of an outbreak, which caused the call of 17 footballers who formed the so-called ‘parallel bubble’, this Saturday they put an end to their morning training work and leave the concentration hotel in the who were staying in Madrid to start their vacations.