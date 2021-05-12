All 2021 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion and Celebrity Looks

The pandemic may not be totally over yet, but there’s one sign that things are going * somewhat * back to normal — the fact that award shows are slowly but surely happening again … and with actual non-Zoom based ceremonies or virtual red carpets ! The Oscars managed to pull off a socially distanced red carpet last month, and the BRIT Awards are now following suit. And spoiler alert: The celebs did not come here to play!

Of the many famous musicians hanging out at the BRITs, today we get the luxury of having Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Haim, Rina Sawayama — and more! —All in the same place, which means they (a) had to walk the BRITs red carpet before heading into the building and (b) take a pic for the cameras before kicking off the festivities. As a result, we got some pretty fabulous red carpet pics! See all the stunning looks from the 2021 BRIT Awards, below.

