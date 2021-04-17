Aljamain Sterling’s neck surgery was a success; I’d be in recovery in three to six months

The creation of an interim title at 145 pounds of the UFC seems imminent.

Aljamain SterlingThe brand new Bantamweight Champion announced yesterday that his disc replacement surgery was a success.

“A huge thank you to Dr. Robert Watkins Jr. for repairing my neck with an artificial disc replacement at the C6-C7 level. Most of my strength returned and so far there is no tingling or numbing pain. The entire @cedarssinai staff was amazing, and I appreciate all the conversations we had today (yesterday).

April 15 begins day one of my road to recovery. I will be sharing with you many of my experiences to the best of my ability on my YouTube podcast, as well as on Instagram. I look forward to living a pain free life again.

Sterling was crowned the Bantamweight Champion in the co-feature of the UFC 259. The member of Serra-Longo Fight Team received in the fourth round an illegal knee from the ex-champion, Petr Yan, which left him out of competition.

Although everything indicated that the rematch would not take long to materialize, Sterling’s payback time is estimated to be between three and six months.