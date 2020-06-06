The male bantamweight division of UFC has some great fights on Saturday night in Las Vegas for UFC 250. Aljamain Sterling is facing Cory Sandhagen in a fight that could determine one of the next challenges for the men’s bantamweight title. UFC.

Let’s take a look at the odds, the preview and my prediction for the fight.

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen LIVE

This fight is shaping up to be a pick-em according to recent odds, and that’s because it’s too difficult to give each man a clear advantage over the other.

Sterling He has only one definitive loss in his MMA career, and that was a first round loss by KO at the hands of Marlon Moraes in 2017.

Before that, he had lost two split decisions to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assuncao. Since the defeat against Moraes, Sterling has been seen as a true contender for the title. He has won four fights in a row by defeating Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz on this streak.

Sterling he is a strong athlete whose fight is his best trait. That said, he has worked tirelessly on his punch, and it is the most improved aspect of his game. Against Munhoz, Sterling he outplayed his opponent 174-105 on the way to victory by unanimous decision. As his game gets in shape, the 30-year-old New York native seems more dangerous.

Sandhagen He is one of the division’s highest fighters at 5’11 “. Stylistically, he is like a tall Dominick Cruz with his east-west movement and activity. While his diversified hitting game is one of the best parts of his attack, he is also proficient on the field with three career submission wins.

Sandhagen He is on a streak of seven straight wins and is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Austin Arnett, Iuri Alcantara, Mario Bautista, John Lineker and Assuncao.

With Sterling and Sandhagen running, this is possibly the hardest fight to predict.

Sterling vs Sandhagen Prediction

From a credential point of view, the two men are almost as equal as you will see. However, Sandhagen he is probably the best attacker with his length and movement as the main keys to his success.

Sterling It has a longer reach, despite yielding four inches in height, but I still hope it will have difficulty connecting flush with the head or body of Sandhagen. Sterling it would be prudent to use calf kicks to limit the mobility of SandhagenBut the latter’s ability to adjust and interrupt his opponent’s time will be the difference.

I have a Sandhagen winning this by unanimous decision, but it will be a closed decision that could have been for anyone.

Stay tuned for more information on UFC 250 before post-fight coverage on Saturday.