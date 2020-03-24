Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen in plans for UFC San Diego

Aljamain Sterling

With Dominick Cruz Not ready to go back to the octagon yet. Cory Sandhagen will have a new rival: A fight in front Aljamain Sterling is in plans for UFC San Diego.

The match was revealed by Aaron Bronsteter from TSN the afternoon of this Monday.

Sterling He comes into the fight with a four-win streak. Bantamweight has been looking for a shot at the belt. If he beats the promise of division, this makes it easy for him to be the next challenger.

In his last fight, he beat Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision in UFC 238.

Sandhagen, is undefeated in its passage within the octagon and has not lost since 2017. The fighter of Elevation Fight Team comes from beating Raphael Assuncao by unanimous decision in UFC 241. Before that, he beat John Lineker by decision divided into UFC Ft. Lauderdale.

UFC San Diego will be held on May 16 at the Pechanga Arena from San Diego, California.