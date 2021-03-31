Aljamain Sterling responds to critics of posing with UFC bantamweight title

By Edwin Pérez – Rather than take the title in the traditional way either via decision or by completion, Aljamain Sterling became the UFC bantamweight champion by beating Petr Yan via disqualification (illegal knee) in the UFC 259.

Many fighters and fans of MMA have criticized Sterling, because he took advantage of the illegal blow delivered by Yan to keep the belt. Sterling basically refused to stand up, and the referee was forced to stop the match. Not to mention that Yan was winning the fight.

In addition, the displeasure of fans and his fellow fighters increased when photos of Sterling posing with the belt and celebrating his triumph were released.

Sterling is aware of the strong criticism he has been subjected to, and via Instagram he responded to all those who disapprove of him being the new 135-pound monarch:

“I didn’t win the UFC belt the way I envisioned it, but I didn’t do anything illegal either. My friends and family flew (many) miles to see me and asked me to lift my belt like a champion, because I behaved like one. If that offends you, then there is no love in your life, and you have to solve your own problems. I am the ‘champion’ but firstly I won’t feel like it’s 100% valid until I defend it the way I imagine I’m going to win! Anyway, I am looking forward to discharge. The future is bright and I can’t wait to see what it holds for my team and me. Stay the course. Make adjustments. Life goes on ”.

