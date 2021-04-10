Aljamain Sterling, five months out; Peter Yan asks to be stripped

Aljamain Sterling | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Aljamain Sterling (20-3) he’s not going to defend the UFC Bantamweight World Championship anytime soon. The 135-pound monarch you are going to have neck surgery on April 15l due to a herniated disc. An operation after which expect to return in five months, before the end of 2021 (via Bloody Elbow). The «Funk Master» anticipates that in three months he will be able to start talking about his return although those five would be the ideal to recover and prepare.

Aljamain Sterling, five months out

Faced with this news, Petr Yan (15-1) has asked to be stripped of the title. The fighter from whom Sterling snatched the championship and who expects an immediate rematch, has not hesitated to proclaim that there must be a new champion. It is not clear if the UFC will make that decision but for now the former monarch received a reply from his last opponent:

The guy laughing stock has the belt. You fought your first Top 5 opponent and were to stupid to win, even with a fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap the shit outta you https://t.co/kRkuL3VK8V – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2021

The guy you’re laughing at has a belt. You fought your first Top 5 and were too stupid to win, even with the fatigue advantage. I can’t wait to slap you again.

The thing did not stop there because both fighters continued exchanging messages:

😂 Who helps you make up these lies? You know the truth but you’re smart. Keep playing up the lies and I’ll play up the truth. I’m the champ and you are not. #BurnSlow https://t.co/5DAnz8uOiW – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2021

– When? In 2023? Just admit that you are terrified to enter the Octagon with me again.. They will take away your title.

– Who helps you put together these lies? You know the truth but you are smart. Keep lying and I’ll show you the truth. I am the champion and you are not.

Aljamain Sterling also wanted to respond to all those who are criticizing him:

To all the idiots who are saying I’ll be out for nine months and the losers who are talking shit. See you in October (Petr Yan). Sincerely, your champion.

Love that picture with the flag! ❤️

I hope people realize that Yan won the belt early July, then pulled out of our December fight with NO disclosed reasons.

Win, lose, or draw, this surgery was on the table of discussion for me. When you’re muscles start to atrophy, it’s time. https://t.co/gcSHE6HY4P – Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

«I love that picture with the flag! I hope people remember that Yan won the belt in early July and then came out of our fight in December WITHOUT reasons that we know of.. Win, lose or draw, this surgery was on the table for me. When your muscles start to atrophy, it’s time.