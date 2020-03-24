Aljamain Sterling denies report of fight against Cory Sandhagen

The night of Monday, it was reported that the rooster weights Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen they would meet at UFC San Diego.

Regrettably, Sterling I brake the information in the report.

This morning Monday, the bantamweight was pronounced in Twitter where, he indicated that with the gym closed by the coronavirus, he will not accept fights at the moment.

I don’t even have access to my gym anymore. It’s been a complete ban for everyone and you guys think I’m taking a fight? Yea, ok.

– Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 24, 2020

“I don’t have access to my gym anymore,” Sterling wrote. “It was a complete veto for all of you and you guys think I’m going to have a fight? Yea, ok.”

The comment of Sterling It is a reminder that combat sports are on standby after the situation. Not only events have been canceled and postponed, also gyms have been closed, which means they don’t have access to train.

There are others, like Ronaldo Jacare who have been more creative, training in their backyard. But others with closed gyms, It becomes impossible to prepare like other athletes.

Sterling He is on a four win streak. Bantamweight has been looking for a shot at the belt. In his last fight, he beat Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision in UFC 238.

Sandhagen, is undefeated in its passage within the octagon and has not lost since 2017. The fighter of Elevation Fight Team comes from beating Raphael Assuncao by unanimous decision in UFC 241. Before that, he beat John Lineker by decision divided into UFC Ft. Lauderdale.