Aljamain Sterling claims to be the Khabib Nurmagomedov of the bantamweight division

By Edwin Pérez – Today will take place UFC 259, a highly anticipated event on whose main card we will have three title matches. The first of those three title fights will be the match between bantamweight monarch Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling.

Although Yan is coming off a remarkable 10-win streak by Yan against athletes of the stature of John Dodson and José Aldo, Sterling is not intimidated and has already envisioned how he will beat the champion. Sterling even assures that he is the Khabib Nurmagomedov from the 135-pound category, and plans to take out Yan in true Khabib style, knocking down his opponent. Sterling addressed this issue in a statement delivered to (MMANews):

“Ultimately, I’m going to knock him down, and I’m going to crush him. And actually that’s it. It’s not to demean Khabib, but I’ve been doing it too. Khabib may have done better and people may know him a little better because of it, but I’m just as good in that position. I like to think that I am the Khabib of my division.

