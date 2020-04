“It will be a mix of autobiography and travel notebook.” This is how he defined Alizé Cornet the project he has right now: his first book. The French player is already finalizing the last pages in this confinement, although her launch will have to be postponed due to the current pandemic. The original idea was for it to be released during Roland Garros, so the release date changes to September. “I have always been an admirer of literature,” confesses the author.

