Alize Cornet advances to the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Alize cornet, French, number 58 of the WTA, won in one hour and twenty-seven minutes by 6-2 and 6-1 to the Canadian tennis player Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, No. 7 in the WTA and seeded No. 5, in the 64th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the competition.

Andreescu was unable to break his opponent’s serve at all, while Cornet did so on 5 occasions. In addition, in the first serve the French player had a 64% effectiveness, did not commit any double faults and achieved 66% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 73%, she made 2 double faults and he got 48% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it the French tennis player and the winner of the match between the Belgian player will face each other. Greetje Minnen and the australian Ajla tomljanovic.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those invited. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.