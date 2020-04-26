Alba Maruri, 74 years old, a Covid-19 patient was presumed dead in Ecuador and her family received her ashes, reappearing alive a month later; she had been mistaken for another patient

Notimex –

Quito.- Health sector workers from Ecuador confused the identity of two patients, after they found dead to one 74 year old woman, who was actually hospitalized in a coma in a Guayaquil hospital, for another who died of coronavirus COVID-19family members reported this Saturday.

The family of the patient by name Alba Mauri was informed of the death Since last month, some time later they sent them the ashes that supposedly corresponded to the body of the mortal victim.

However, the woman woke up last Thursday in a bed of the Guayaquil hospital, after three weeks in a coma. Later, Mauri asked to speak to his sister, who was surprised by the news, as were the rest of the woman’s relatives.

The family was called to recognize the patient’s body on March 27, however, they could not easily distinguish if the body corresponded to the features of the elderly woman, since they had to keep their distance from the risk of contagion. .

Healthcare personnel have already apologized for the misunderstanding. However, this case raises questions about the ability to Ecuador to contain and respond to the pandemic of coronavirus, but not only that, but also its methodology to register and report deaths or new infections.

The Ministry of Ecuador reported that between Saturday and Sunday will carry out a “consolidation work” of the data on infections and deaths from COVID-19 in the country, to deliver “reliable data to citizens”.

On April 23, Carlos Zevallos -minister of Health- announced hours after the daily report that the number of cases went from 11,183 to 22,160, after the results of “lagged tests” arrived.

On the other hand, on April 24, the Government Ministry reported that 560 people had died of causes related to COVID-19; however, there were 1,560 deaths that occurred before taking confirmatory tests.