Alita: Battle Angel fans rally in solidarity with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

The support between different fandoms is something we have seen in the past, but this time the fans of Battle Angel: The Last Warrior – 55% (Alita: Battle Angel), a film released in 2019 that exceeded their expectations. box office but did not raise enough for a sequel to be approved immediately. Yesterday, during the 5 anniversary of the premiere of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Zack Snyder fans made a trend #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore the Snyder universe), with which they aspire to convince Warner Bros. of allowing the director to continue with the sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Fans of Alita: Battle Angel, known as Alita army (Alita’s Army), expressed their support for the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement on Twitter. The group of fans used their account to contribute to the hashtag, which currently has almost 1.5 million tweets. Members of the Alita Army know what it’s like to cry out to a studio for a sequel and get no response. Unlike the Snyder fans who got Warner with their pressure Zack Snyder’s Justice League, on the sequel to Alita: Battle Angel there is no information and Disney (now owner of Fox) has not expressed its position on the matter.

#AlitaArmy Let’s help our friends at #RestoreTheSnyderverse. Tweet with #RestoreTheSnyderverse Support the fight. Thank you.

#AlitaArmy Let’s help our #RestoreTheSnyderverse friends. Tweet with #RestoreTheSnyderverse Support the struggle. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DJz5A8ZtAy – The #AlitaArmy 🍊🍫⚔ ♥ (@AlitaArmy) March 25, 2021

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse I hope my edits are good enough for all of you!

We shall #RestoreTheSnyderVerse

Hope my edits are still good enough for y’all! pic.twitter.com/ZhMXnqb9q2 – Zensui | Jérôme (@RealZensui) March 25, 2021

Alita Army always looking classy! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut

Alita Army always showing up with class! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/dPIBbWc4TB – ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) March 25, 2021

Snyder’s Army and Alita’s Army, fighting side by side. Thanks a lot. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse #AlitaSequel

The Snyder’s Army and the Alita’s Army, fighting side by side. Thank you so much. # RestoreTheSnyderVerse # AlitaSequel – 🇨🇱 All the King’s Horses #SnyderCut (@Press_any_key) March 25, 2021

The previous tweets are just a sample of the support that fans of Alita: Battle Angel to Snyder fans. Let’s hope that the next time the Alita Army calls for a #AlitaSequel trend back, they will show solidarity with them.

Alita: Battle Angel It is based on the manga GUNNM, by Yukito Kishiro, and although it is a very personal project of James Cameron, the director was busy working on the sequels to Avatar – 83%, so he left the management of the project in the hands of Robert Rodriguez. Professional reviews and fan opinions were much more positive than previous manga or anime adaptations made in Hollywood. In fact, this is considered by some to be the first time that the original material has been done justice. The special effects were spectacular and the budget was very large, so continuing required a large box office that was ultimately not achieved. In the last two years, various rumors have appeared, such as that Disney plans to continue the story of Alita in a Disney Plus animated series, however, we continue to wait.

In the past, fan pressure on social media has proven effective when dealing with a large community seeking the same goal. As a first example we have the redesign of the main character of Sonic The Movie – 89%, because only the first trailer generated mockery. More important was the approval of the Snyder cut of The Justice League, which we can now enjoy on HBO Max and VOD.

