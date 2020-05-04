Aleister Black’s story throughout his career. Future Money in the Bank?

Tom Budgen is a master of martial arts, a special fighter. This is the story of Aleister Black, his entire career. Future Money in the Bank?

the beginning

Tom Budgen, which is the real name of the fighter, He is an expert in martial arts from a young age. In his childhood he was practicing various contact sports such as Kickboxing and Pencak Silat, which is a form of full body fighting, which incorporates punches, grips and throws. To this day he continues training the Kickboxing modality. In his fighting style we can see that the movements of his arsenal are very similar to the sport he practices, he has adapted that knowledge of martial arts to his performance in the ring and that has made him a unique fighter.

Character

His dark character and lonely personality is due to his childhood as well. Many fighters when they develop their character, try to adapt their personality and their most striking features, also hobbies and they exaggerate it a lot, that is how they are with a character that the public enjoys. Alister has developed this dark character with the help of his father, as Mr. Budgen grew up in a religious cult in Holland, Black’s homeland. He used to tell Tom when he was very young those past stories in the cult and his father’s experiences have helped him create the very interesting character that is Aleister Black.

Independent Circuit

Aleister has been fighting since 2002, with the age of 16 years began to fight. He has fought for a very long period on European soil and also in the United Kingdom. At that time he used the pseudonym of Tommy End and he worked for companies like Insane Championship Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Over the Top Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling among others. I also fight in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and in the Japanese company Big Japan Pro Wrestling. In that long period, he made a name for himself on the independent circuit, which spent from 2002 to 2016 a total of 14 years fighting for several independent companies. He won numerous titles in all the companies he was in and left his mark on each one of them.

NXT

In June 2016 Tom Budgen signed for WWE and I stop being Tommy End to be Aleister Black. He started fighting at House Shows and had an appearance on NXT UK facing Neville, but his debut as such would come at NXT TakeOver Orlando, facing Andrade Cien Almas and beating him in a huge debut fight. Weeks ago he had started to make promos with that dark character he was going to develop. His first rivalry would be against the well-known Kenta, called in WWE as Hideo Itami. They would face off in NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and the winner was Aleister with a devastating Black Mass. Following this a new rivalry would begin this time against the charismatic Velveteen Dream. In this rivalry Dream made fun of Black for not knowing how to pronounce his name well, this would lead to a fight in NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which Black won and continued with his invitation. But his first loss was about to come, in the December 27 episode of NXT, Black participated in a fatal 4 way for the top NXT title which also involved Johnny Gargano, Killian Dain, and Lars Sullivan. Black did not manage to win and not only that but he was the fighter who was counted as 3, Black was distracted by interference from the Undisputed Era and that marked his first defeat.

In search of the first title

Black would start a very good rivalry with Adam Cole who would face him in NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in an extreme rules match. Black defeated Adam Cole in a crazy fight. From that moment on Aleister would set his sights on the NXT championship and in his first title fight he would win the championship, in a fight against Andrade Cien Almas, that we remember was his first rival. Aleister retained against Lars Sullivan at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II and managed to continue his reign. The next rival was the powerful Tomasso Ciampa, who in the NXT on July 18 would snatch the belt from Aleister thanks to an interference from Gargano. Alister lost his first title but would not sit idly by and go to get it back. A rematch fight would be agreed in NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. Black would have a chance to regain his title against Jonny Gargano and champion Tomasso Ciampa. But to the surprise of many, in the end that fight did not happen, Black was attacked by an unidentified person and the referees found him unconscious. This was all because Black suffered an injury in the previous NXT that was to keep him out of the ring. Black returned in mid-October and now had that fight for the maximum title, facing the champion who was still Ciampa. Black failed to win and would end his stage in NXT, to go to the Main Roster.

Main Roster.

Aleister Black would debut on the main roster in an February 18 episode on the red mark, defeating Elias. I would start to tag team with Ricochet and In their first PPV, they would face The Revival and the Bobby Roode & Chad Gable team for the tag team titles. The fight was a very good combination of Black’s style of martial arts, with the flying Ricochet it was pure spectacle. Black and Ricochet would have their last fight in NXT against the War Raiders for the titles in pairsThis fight happened because Black and Ricochet won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The fight is a scandal, here I am going to tell you something personal, which is not very much of Alister’s history.

A special fight for me

Me tonims10 I was a period of time without following WWE usually, I saw a PPV that interested me, some loose fight but I was not following it frequently. Me and my grandfather are great followers of wrestling we always see it together and we really enjoyed it. We were one day together and we started to watch WWE specifically NXT, I didn’t follow anything from NXT, I didn’t even know what fighters there were. That fight drove me crazy, I got excited, I screamed, I jumped a thousand emotions, I promise you. That is wrestling for me, emotions. I felt the fight and that magic that makes me feel this show. Thanks to that fight, I became a fan again, but more than ever, I started to follow other companies and today I can say that Wrestling is my greatest passion next to football. I highly recommend this fight to you.

Main Roster

Going back a bit to the topic Aleister with his partner Ricochet would be at Wrestlemania 35, giving a tag team fight that was a show again. Black in the superstar shake up was moved to Smackdown and the tag team was dissolved since Ricochet was transferred to Raw. From that moment, Alister began to face mainly Jobbers like the Singh brothers, Erick Young and local Jobbers in the area. At the time he began to give some very dark promos, in which he spoke about having someone who dared to knock on his door and ask him for a fight. The first to sting was the great Cesaro who in Extreme Rules faced each other in a great fight between 2 great fighters. The next to knock on the door would be Buddy Murphy, who would also give a great fight in TLC. At that time Black stopped waiting and it would be him who would go looking for rivals. His first prey would be the phenomenal AJ Styles with whom on March 8 in Elimination Chamber he would face in a No Disqualification match, which thanks to an interference from The Undertaker in his favor would win the fight.

Present.

Today Black has one of his greatest opportunities since being on the main roster, he has qualified for Money in the Bank and is one of the favorites to take the briefcase. I personally hope that he wins that fight and reaches the star plans, one of my favorite fighters such as Aleister Black.

