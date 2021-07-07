Alistan Danzatlán hybrid

MEXICO CITY. The fourth edition of Danzatlán. International Dance Festival, organized by the government of the State of Mexico and the Elisa Carrillo Cabrera Foundation, will take place from July 30 to August 7, in a hybrid format.

This year it will start with the Ballet Elisa Stars Gala and Friends in which the artists Mikhail Kaniskin, Dinu Tamazlacaru, Yolanda Correa, Kristina Kretova, Igor Tsvirko, Lucia Lacarra, Matthew Golding and Evelina Gudonova, will accompany the Mexican dancer Elisa Carrillo.

This gala will have three face-to-face functions, on July 30 at the Anahuac Mexiquense Cultural Center, in Huixquilucan; on July 31 at the Centro Cultural Mexiquense Bicentenario and on August 1 at the Morelos Theater in the capital of Mexico, Toluca.

Also noteworthy is the participation of the Igor Moiseyev Ballet and the debut in Mexico of the piece The Lover (der Liebhaber), by Marco Goecke, German choreographer and director of the Hannover State Opera Ballet, as well as the premiere of the work Tchaikovsky. Pro et contra, with the Eifman ballet in Saint Petersburg, the result of the long contemplation that the choreographer and intellectual Boris Eifman made on the figure and the creative world of the Russian composer.

Danzatlán International Dance Festival will also broadcast a series of small and large-format films on the diversity of dance and an academic program, such as the virtual conversation of Elisa carrillo and the Cuban Yolanda Correa, who will talk about the path traveled by two Latin American women to be prima ballerinas, which will be broadcast on the social networks of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the State of Mexico and the festival itself.

APP TO VISIT TEOTIHUACAN PREPARED

Experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History reported that they are currently developing an application to take 360 ​​tours in the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan.

The agency indicated that the tool to learn about the heritage wealth of Teotihuacan will include tours, video workshops and interviews with archaeologists who explore the pre-Hispanic city.

Visitors will be able to see the pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, the neighborhoods of Tetitla, Tepantitla and Atetelco, as well as the Cave of Soruco.

-From the Editorial Office

A MURAL TO CRUCIFY RIGHTS

A woman talking on a cell phone walks in front of the mural La crocifissione dei diritti (The Crucifixion of Rights), made by the Italian artist Salvatore Benintende.

The piece, created in Milan, Italy, shows Pope Francis with open arms and behind a colored cross, along with advertising, marches and paintings.

-From the Editorial Office

