The UFC He concludes his mini residency in Florida this Saturday, May 16, with his third show in eight days.

UFC on ESPN 8 takes place Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The card is transmitted by ESPN and it is transmitted by ESPN + in United States. The event is closed to fans, but the fights will still take place and air with essential personnel on-site.

In the main event, Alistair Overeem (45-18 MMA, 10-7 UFC) faces Walt harris (13-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC) at heavyweight. Harris He’s the favorite in the fight around -150, but he’s Overeem with a slight 8-6 advantage in the picks of our 14 editors, writers, cameramen and radio announcers.

In the co-main event, Claudia Gadelha (17-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) faces Angela Hill (12-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), who fights for the seventh time in 14. months. Gadelha She is the top favorite on the card at -210, and is the top choice in our picks at 12-2.

Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris LIVE

After the tragedy that involved the stepdaughter of Walt harris and deferrals due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harris and Alistair Overeem they finally have their date.

How Harris Not in a position to return to the fight in December in the UFC on ESPN 7, Jairzinho Rozenstruik stepped in and snapped his two-fight winning streak. Overeem It included two knockouts on Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik. It was a memorable fight, since the modern Overeem calculated, he slowly pulled Rozenstruik aside to avoid any trouble, but within seconds of the fifth round, the accomplished kickboxer unleashed a bomb, exploding Overeem.

It is great to see Harris back in action after what has happened. He has been ruthless in his last two fights, knocking out Sergey Spivak in less than a minute and Oleynik in 12 seconds. This came after a great victory: a divided decision over Andrei Arlovski. However, it was canceled because it failed a drug test.

Prediction

We can hope that Overeem Approach this fight the same way you did with Rozenstruik. His chin is defeated by war and he has no choice but to develop a strategy around his defense, especially since Harris it has the same explosive power.

Yes Harris it’s in the same form as his last two fights, Overeem is in trouble. Although the Dutch legend is 39, we just saw old Glover Teixeira brutalize Anthony Smith, so Harris must respect all the skills of Overeem and that includes their fight.

We are supporting one of the most decorated attackers in MMA to avoid danger for five rounds with the help of his clinch, but a fierce coup de grace by Harris It can happen at any time.

Winner: Overeem by decision