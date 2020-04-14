Alistair Overeem

The coronavirus pandemic has caused worldwide chaos, with 1,939,839 infected with the virus and 120,897 deceased according to World meter.

One of the people who thinks he could be infected with the coronavirus is Alistair Overeem, who says he already has it.

“It is time to eat healthy and be healthy, right?” He said Overeem in Duello Channel. “It is too good for your immune system. As an athlete, I am always obsessed with health and the immune system. This is why I am not afraid of the virus. You probably already have it. I was in Thailand on the Chinese New Year. I was with Asians and a lot of people close to me who have symptoms. That’s what happens with this coronavirus discussion. ”

It was assumed that Overeem I was going to see action in front Walt harris in UFC San Diego, but the billboard was postponed until further notice.

If the full weight can give advice to people, would be to strengthen your immune system.

“For your immune system, you must diet, eat to strengthen your system”, He said Overeem. Read some books. There is much to learn about what to eat and what not to eat. There are many foods that people eat that they don’t realize are unhealthy, and also combinations of foods. People, you have a homework to doHe concluded.

At the moment there is no word when Overeem could compete again. In his last fight, he was knocked out by Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the stellar of UFC Washington.