Alisson Becker’s father found dead

02/25/2021

Act. At 12:53 CET

EFE

The businessman José Becker, father of the Brazilian goalkeepers Álisson, from Liverpool English, and Muriel, from Fluminense, drowned in a dam that passes through his property in the south of the country, as reported in the early hours of Thursday by relief agencies.

The Caçapava do Sul Fire Department, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on the border with Argentina and Uruguay, confirmed that the body found shortly before midnight on Wednesday belonged to the 57-year-old businessman, reported missing since the afternoon when he took a dip to swim in the dam.

The businessman, who was also a goalkeeper for amateur clubs in Rio Grande do Sul, was with sport fishing friends at his country house in the municipality of Lavras do Sul, 320 kilometers from Porto Alegre, the regional capital.

Becker disappeared while swimming in the Rincao do Inferno dam, a tourist site of rock formation of the Camaquá River that passes through his property, and his body was rescued by a friend and an employee of the country house.

The Fluminense club in Rio de Janeiro, where his first-born Muriel, 34, acts as the starting goalkeeper, mourned the death and wished all his family and friends “strength” through his social networks.

“It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our exporters Álisson and Muriel. The ‘People’s Club’ wishes family and friends away at this time of so much pain, “said the Porto Alegre International, where both players started.

The Rio de Janeiro teams Vasco da Gama and Botafogo, Sao Paulo and Bahia de Salvador were other clubs in the Brazilian first division that expressed their solidarity with messages of support for the family of the two goalkeepers.

Álisson, 28, thanked for their part through their press office for the messages of support and indicated that the family asked for privacy and will not come forward.

The starting goalkeeper of the Brazilian team and considered one of the best of today did not give details about a possible trip to Brazil for the funeral of his father, in a scenario in which the flights between the United Kingdom and the South American country are suspended by the new strains of covid-19.