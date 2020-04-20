If there is a player who was having a good time at Santos before the competition stopped due to the new coronavirus, it is Alison. Shirt number five, known for his defensive determination, is the leader of the team’s tackles and interceptions in the Campeonato Paulista.

Alison leads Santos FC’s two points in Paulistão this season (Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos)

In seven games in the state tournament, Alison has tackled 29 times, an average of 4 tackles per game. In Santos, the second place in this regard is defender Luan Peres, with 19 in ten matches. If we take all the players from Paulistão, the Santos midfielder is the sixth place. The first is Aderlan, of Red Bull Bragantino, with 36 tackles in ten games, three more than Alison. In Santos, the second place in this regard is defender Luan Peres, with 19 in ten matches.

In terms of interceptions, Alison also leads among Jesualdo’s men, with ten in seven games played in Paulistão. Peixe’s runner-up in the statistics is Felipe Jonathan. The left-back has eight, but in ten games played. The number five Santos is the runner-up in the general tournament. The first is again Aderlan, with eleven interceptions in ten matches.

Disputing position with Jobson as the first midfielder, Alison has been pleasing the Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira. The commander commented on the ‘fight’ in the position at the beginning of the season.

– Alison is different from Jobson. They are two good players. Jobson is more irreverent, more boy, more kid and big boy, as you say. He likes to go to the area. Different to go with the ball and without the ball. Without a ball until the defender goes, with a ball it is more complicated – he said.

It remains to be seen who will please the Portuguese the most on the return of matches as soon as the coronavirus passes.

