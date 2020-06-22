What memories of that time in the 1990s when consoles that processed 3D polygons instead of just two-dimensional sprites arrived, and those psychological horror games with fixed perspective planes began to emerge, changing to « rooms » that combined moments of Survival against nightmare monsters with brainy puzzles. Aware of this nostalgia, independent developer Casper Croes has launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Kickstarter platform to bring out its first title, Alisa, a tribute to the survival horror games of the time. Already with just over € 28,000 raised, it has reached some goals such as publishing this game in the hybrid console eShop, with its launch scheduled for mid-2021, since it is still in the development phase once said campaign has ended. crowdfunding.

Alisa is a classic adventure and horror action game in the style of the late 90s, set in a fantasy universe inspired by the 1920s. You play as an elite secret agent named Alisa. While chasing a most wanted criminal, she ends up trapped in an old Victorian mansion where she believed she had taken refuge. Try to find a way out as you are chased by a horde of materialized or mechanized humanoid beings like sinister dolls. Can you survive the curse of this horrible life-size dollhouse?

To celebrate the future arrival of this nostalgic horror game that follows in the wake of great classics like the first Silent Hill and Resident Evil, there’s nothing better than taking a look at its promising and at the same time chilling presentation trailer:

Alisa presentation trailer (Nintendo Switch eShop)

What do you think of this new addition to the survival horror genre?

