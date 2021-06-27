Ali’s grandson will make his boxing debut

The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali signed his first professional contract with American promoter Bob Arum and is now ready to make his debut. The 20-year-old fighter, who along with his training studies business administration, will debut in a ring on August 14

“I am honored to continue the legacy of fighting that my grandfather started.”said the young man, who joined the ranks of the promoter who knew how to organize 27 fights for Muhammad Ali in his glory days. In addition, he assured that he will do his best for this new challenge in his life: “It is a responsibility that I do not take lightly.”

✍️ 𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿: The Legend Lives On 🥊🦋🐝 @ NicoAliX74 – the grandson of “The Greatest” – has signed a multi-fight promotional pact with Top Rank. The 20-year-old Middleweight will turn pro in a 4-round bout, live on ESPN on Saturday, August 14. pic.twitter.com/2fYDIYjxeF – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 24, 2021

Ali, who died in 2016 after fighting several years against Parkinson’s, became the only boxer to win the linear (1964, 1974 and 1978) and undisputed (1964, 1967 and 1974) heavyweight championship three times; and the first to win a world heavyweight title four times (that of the World Boxing Association in 1964, 1967, 1974 and 1978).

89-year-old Bob Arum first staged an Ali fight in 1966. Now, he will have the same challenge but with his grandson.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE