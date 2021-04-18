Alirón awaits Barça this Monday

04/18/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

Barça will be champion this Monday. The players will not like, much less coach Xavi Pascual, to read that we already take it for granted that they will lift the title this Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m. just when the duel in front of Puente Genil ends, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. (Esport3 and LaLigaSportsTV). But this is the reality. Barça will sing the alirón if there is no climate catastrophe, the Palau collapses or the coronavirus does its thing. If everything goes according to plan, Barça will win their 28th league title this Monday at the Palau and in front of the fans, who will be able to attend the stands as they have been doing in recent games since the Procicat gave the go-ahead to a minimum capacity .

And Barça will be champion with a pristine card, without any blemish, with 28 wins after 28 games and even one game less Since the duel against Recoletas Valladolid is pending, which will be played on May 24.

Barça is the leader of the Asobal League with 54 points before playing this Monday’s game against Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil, and in the event of victory they would have a 13-point advantage over Bidasoa, second. If by some ‘accident’ the Barça did not happen of the tie would add 12 points more than his immediate pursuer but with the ‘goal average’ in favor, which would also give him the title.

Palmarsson can return to the call

Still in a state of ‘shock’ after hearing the news that next season Aron Palmarsson will not continue at Barça, the Icelandic center-back is likely to return to the roster after resting against Swan on Saturday. They could also return Jure Dolenec and Luis Frade, who entered the rotations of Xavi Pascual who opted for youth by giving entry to three youngsters from the quarry: David Roca, Artur Parera and Juan Palomino.

Today’s is a very special match in which everyone will surely be present, including injuries, to celebrate the league title together.

Xavi Pascual: “The most important thing for me is the commitment of the squad which I am very satisfied with”

Xavi Pascual only has 16 players available as the Barça infirmary is still full. The casualties of Casper Mortensen, who are expected in the next few days, Luka Cindric and Aleix Gómez who will be out for between two and three weeks and the long-term Aitor Ariño, who is lost all season, will They forced to have young people from the subsidiary before the Swan and I am sure that before the Genil Bridge he will summon them again.

The Barça coach knows that today is an important day for everyone to be able to be champions with six days remaining for the end of the League: “We have very good feelings, because we want to touch the league title. If we win tomorrow we will. But the most important thing for me is the commitment of the staff, which I am very satisfied with & rdquor ;. It is no wonder since he has an impressive resume.