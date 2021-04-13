Alira Health reinforces its growth strategy with a $ 35 million financing round led by Creadev

The company’s partnership with family industrial investors, led by the Mulliez family investment group, will accelerate growth and finance the development of solution-oriented technology and services.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international consultancy firm advancing healthcare and life sciences, has announced the closing of a $ 35 million equity financing led by Creadev, an investment firm of permanent character endorsed by the Mulliez family. This new partnership will accelerate the company’s growth strategy, which is focused on merging the development of pharmaceutical, medical and digital technologies with healthcare through a patient-centered approach.

“I want to thank our team of investors for participating in our mission to enable the transformation of healthcare. Their investment enables us to change the way advisory services are delivered in the life sciences industry.” , says Gabriele Brambilla, CEO and co-founder of Alira Health. “We are creating a powerful continuum of services that spans the product and solution development lifecycle, supported by recent developments in our patient engagement practices, real-world evidence, and advanced analytics. This funding enables us to advance the science and healthcare strategy with our clients, successfully improving patient outcomes, “he adds.

“We were looking for investors who would recognize the value of our mission, bring new perspectives to our approach, and partner with us on an ambitious, long-term plan for innovative and global growth. We are very honored that Creadev, along with two other families from the life sciences industry, have chosen to join Alira Health and support our leadership and vision, “said Benjamin Chambon, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Alira Health.

Read more

“The Creadev team is proud to partner with Alira Health,” said Yohann Gbahoué, CEO of Creadev. “Alira Health’s approach to healthcare consulting is pioneering, and as the company continues to apply its strategic vision, we see the impact of its work on patient outcomes increasing. We join the entire team at investment to congratulate Gabriele and the company and we look forward to supporting their future growth, “he concludes.

The group of new investors will have a minority stake in Alira Health. This support allows the company to accelerate the development of its technology-based services and boost its inorganic growth strategy in the United States and the EU.

Creadev advisers: financial and tax (Alvarez & Marsal), legal (King & Spalding), IT / data (Z Consulting), human resources (Selescope)

Alira Health Advisors: Alira Health was represented by Equiteq in the transaction

About Creadev:

Creadev is a long-term investment company operating around the world, controlled by the Mulliez family, founders of one of the largest B2C retail platforms in the world. Creadev is committed to long-term collaboration with innovative, passionate and people-centered entrepreneurs, whose goal is to create widespread access to essential goods and services such as health, sustainable consumption and food. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Shanghai and Nairobi, Creadev invests in companies well positioned to grow and become world leaders in their respective sectors. Launched in 2002, Creadev has invested more than 1.8 billion euros in companies in stages ranging from venture capital to growth capital and purchases.

For more information, visit https://www.creadev.com/.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international consultancy at the forefront of healthcare transformation. We provide a set of integrated services designed to help companies in the healthcare and life sciences sectors innovate and grow throughout the life cycle of their solutions.

Alira Health was founded in 1999, has its headquarters in Framingham (Massachusetts, USA) and offices in San Francisco (California, USA), Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain), Munich (Germany), Milan (Italy), Basel and Geneva (Switzerland).

More information at www.alirahealth.com.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will be legally valid.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005752/en/

Contacts

Lea Faure

Marketing director

T. +33 (0) 649 64 20 82

lea.faure@alirahealth.com