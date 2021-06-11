Alira Health Expands Global Data and Clinical Capabilities with Acquisition of CROS NT

CROS NT’s expertise in biometrics and clinical operations in Europe enhances the lifecycle of Alira Health’s healthcare advisory services.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international health and life science advisory services company, has announced the acquisition of CROS NT (www.crosnt.com), a contract research organization ( Data-based CRO) based in Italy with offices in Europe and the United States. CROS NT offers innovative, high-quality, cost-effective biometric solutions to help its customers develop and supply therapeutic and diagnostic products that improve the lives of patients around the world. This acquisition brings additional expertise to Alira Health’s full suite of advisory and implementation services, helping providers, payers and suppliers discover opportunities, accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes.

“We are excited to acquire CROS NT’s global biometric services. The synergies between our regulatory, clinical, and real-world testing (RWE) practices and CROS NT’s global biometric capabilities will enhance the unique capability. of Alira Health to serve customers throughout the lifecycle of the solution, “says Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health. “The addition of CROS NT will also allow Alira Health to expand our direct clinical operations in Europe. We like CROS NT’s commitment and passion to be a visionary of clinical research and we are proud to welcome the CEO of CROS NT, Paolo Morelli, and his team to our rapidly growing company, “adds Brambilla.

“CROS NT is delighted to join Alira Health to better serve our customers by providing a full portfolio of services and solutions. We are delighted to contribute to Alira Health’s mission of transforming healthcare, creating value for patients,” he says. Paolo Morelli, CEO of CROS NT. “Our experienced team of professionals will add value through our combined services, accelerating innovation and offering patients the standard of care of the future,” he adds.

Paolo Morelli will join the leadership of Alira Health as Executive Vice President of Biometrics and will lead the growth of Alira Health’s Data Science services.

About CROS NT:

CROS NT is a global provider of biometrics services with more than 28 years of business experience, focused on clinical and observational trials. Additionally, we offer our clients a range of comprehensive clinical services delivered through a network of trusted partners.

CROS NT has offices in Bologna and Verona (Italy) London (England) and Chapel Hill (North Carolina, United States).

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international consultancy at the forefront of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help companies in the healthcare and life sciences industries innovate and grow throughout the lifecycle of their solutions.

Alira Health was founded in 1999, has its headquarters in Framingham (Massachusetts, USA) and offices in San Francisco (California, USA), Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain), Munich (Germany), Milan (Italy), Basel and Geneva (Switzerland).

