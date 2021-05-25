Aliona Bolsava Zadoinov is out of Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

Aliona Bolsava Zadoinov, Spanish tennis player, number 107 in the WTA, was eliminated in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros after losing by 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and twelve minutes against Julia Grabher, Austrian, number 194 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that Grabher managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, in the first service he was 73% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 67% of the service points. As for the Spanish, she managed to break the serve on one occasion, obtained a 64% effectiveness, did not do any double faults and managed to win 49% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) previously has a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. In this specific stage 128 players face. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.