Barcelona and Mallorca return to the Santander League this Saturday June 13 at Son Moix after the break due to the coronavirus crisis. More than three months after their last game, Quique Setién’s team faces the return from competition with the intention of holding out at the top of the table.

With Clement Lenglent’s losses due to card accumulation and Ousmane Dembélé’s injury, Barça face the visit to a complicated field such as Son Moix, in which Real Madrid went empty last October (1-0).

The three doubts of Quique Setién

Quique Setién’s main doubts in making the starting eleven focus on three positions. First, the center of the rear. With Lenglet sanctioned, the normal thing would be to bet on the ownership of Samuel Umtiti as Piqué’s companion, but the Frenchman was injured on the return to training and, despite the fact that he already works normally with the rest of his colleagues, he could show a lack of rhythm. In his place the Uruguayan could come out as a starter Araújo, although everything seems to indicate that Umtiti will start.

The second doubt emerges on the right side. Semedo or Sergi Roberto, that is the decision that Quique Setién will have to make Although, after the Semedo barbecue in which the confinement was skipped on a birthday with 2o people, the normal thing would be for the Cantabrian coach to bet on the Spanish.

Finally, with Busquets and De Jong as fixed in the core, Arturo Vidal, Rakitic and Arthur compete for third place in the midfield. The Brazilian, after all the rumors that have come out during these months and his faithful commitment to stay at Barcelona, party with advantage to start.

Beyond these three unknowns, the other seven places of the starting eleven are fixed. Pique and Jordi Alba in defense, Busquets and De Jong in midfield and up front the three musketeers, the MSG, Messi on the right, Griezmann from the left and from the front the gunman Luis Suarez, who returns hungrier for a goal than ever.