Riqui Puig may be the big news in eleven Quique Setién at Celta – Barcelona that takes place this Saturday (17.00 / Movistar LaLiga) in Balaídos. The culé team, after their pyrrhic victory against Athletic at the Camp Nou, are obliged to get all three points to stay alive in the fight for the League.

Barcelona is condemned to victory and also will not have a Sergio Busquets who saw the fifth yellow against Athletic Club. This loss, added to the injury of De jong, they deplete a midfield that could be made up of Rakitic, Vidal and the young man Riqui Puig It could be the great novelty in the eleven to the detriment of Arthur, who returned to have a very discreet role in the last league match.

Another of the big doubts of Setien is in the companion of Luis Suárez and Messi up front. Griezmann is no longer indisputable, as was shown at Pizjuán, and Ansu Fati could ‘steal’ his position in a momentous match for the title fight. Braithwaite also has options to start.

Regarding the defense, everything indicates that Semedo and Alba will be on the sides while Piqué and Lenglet will be a couple in defense. As usual, Ter Stegen will be in goal.

Possible eleven of Barcelona against Celta: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Vidal, Puig; Messi, Ansu Fati and Luis Suárez.