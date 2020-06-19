Diego Simeone plans to make rotations in Atlético’s lineup against Valladolid, a duel that will be played this Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. As he did in Pamplona, ​​the coach will give some of the headlines a rest against Osasuna so as not to burden them with much minutes and try to avoid injuries. They barely had two days to prepare for the match, so they didn’t have much time to carry out many tests.

The first modifications will come on the defensive line. Trippier could return to eleven to the detriment of Arias, while speculating on the possibility that Beautiful between by Giménez, Savic or even Renan Lodi. Although in the position of left back he could also choose Saúl or the youth player Manu Sánchez. Under sticks will be the same as always Jan Oblak. The Slovenian wall is life insurance and will not rotate.

In the center of the field there will also be news. Here, the technician manages several options. Correa, who was a starter in El Sadar, will start from the bench and Cholo could choose four midfielders with Thomas and Llorente accompanying Koke and Saúl or introduce Thomas in the axis of the midfield and Lemar or Carrasco in a band along with the two youth squads. What seems certain is that the Ghanaian will return to ownership in the Metropolitan.

Llorente has curdled very good performances in these two games playing as a striker. Simeone could reward him with the title or save it so that he enters as a refresh in the second half as against Osasuna, who revolutionized the clash. Above will be another novelty. Álvaro Morata could be a starter for the first time since the League has returned. Until now Cholo has opted for Diego Costa, who would rest against Valladolid and 9 would be chosen to accompany Joao Félix in attack.

Possible Atlético lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Koke, Thomas, Saúl, Lemar; Morata and Joao Félix.