Atlético de Madrid will return to the competition visiting Athletic in San Mamés in the match corresponding to matchday 28 of the Santander League. Cholo Simeone will make several changes to his lineup taking into account what would be the ideal eleven of the rojiblancos.

In the goal there are no doubts. Jan Oblak He will be responsible for defending Atlético de Madrid’s goal in San Mamés. Ahead of the Slovenian and to stop Athletic’s attacks, a line of four defenses made up of Trippier and Lodi on the sides, while Savic and Giménez will form in the rear axle, leaving Felipe on the bench.

In midfield, Simeone has been testing in recent sessions with Thomas and Koke as midfielders. Both footballers will have the responsibility of breaking the core of the people of Bilbao, while organizing the game of Atlético de Madrid. Saúl and Yannick Carrasco will be on the sides, although in the case of the youth squad you could rotate with the captain and alternate the center and the band.

The most advanced line of Atlético de Madrid against Athletic will be formed by Diego Costa and Marcos Llorente. Actually, the Anfield hero will play as a playmaker, a position similar to the one he had against Liverpool and reminiscent of the one that Raúl García had when he was a militant under Cholo Simeone. On the other hand, the Spanish-Brazilian striker has returned in perfect condition after the break and has won the game over Álvaro Morata.