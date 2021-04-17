Alignment of Athletic Club de Bilbao against FC Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey 2021

Athletic Club de Bilbao Y Barcelona face this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at the La Cartuja Stadium (Seville) in the match corresponding to the final of this edition of the Copa del Rey. The Basque team will have another chance to lift the Cup after losing to Real Sociedad on April 3 in the final last year. Marcelino Garcia Toral will go with everything in what will be his third final since landing in San Mamés after the dismissal of Gaizka Garitano.

The rojiblancos will not be able to count on the injured Oier Zárraga Y Peru Nolaskoain, but yes with Yeray Y Yuri berchiche. Both trained at the same pace as the rest of their teammates in the last session and are aiming for starting after overcoming their respective injuries. Together with the two of them, From Marcos and Iñigo Martinez will complete the defense of Athletic, which will have the international Unai Simon in goal.

In principle, Marcelino will repeat the same eleven that he presented at La Cartuja in the final against Real Sociedad. This is the line-up in which the former Valencia player blindly trusts, who will be able to lift his second title as Athletic coach this Saturday. Thus, Alex Berenguer, Dani garcia, Unai Victor Y Muniain they will be the four players who will start from the beginning in the medullary.

Up front there is no doubt. Raul Garcia and Iñaki Williams They will form the attacking pair of the Basque club in the final of the Copa del Rey. Athletic entrusts themselves to them to repeat the sublime performance they signed in the final against Barça de la Spain Supercup. And it is that Marcelino’s men have already won a final against Ronald Koeman’s team this season.

Probable alignment of Athletic Club de Bilbao against Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey: Unai Simón; De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri Berchiche; Berenguer, Dani García, Vencedor, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams.