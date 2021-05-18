AliExpress presents the Summer Essentials with extra discount coupons

You won’t see a better opportunity than this week.

The deals on AliExpress they do not stop with summer essentials. Day by day we have thousands and thousands of succulent discounts and even more with the coupons that the great online store offers us. Today we bring you a few gadgets that are a great opportunity.

AliExpress certainly knows its game, and everyone talks about their coupons every month. This month of May we have prepared a series of discounts that we will not forget.

Tech chollazos on AliExpress

Amazfit GTR 2: The price of the most complete and cheapest smartwatch on the market enters an auger this month thanks to a super coupon from AliExpress. This watch mounts a Amoled display 1.39 ″ curve and 326 PPP. It is very clear and bright enough to see in daylight. In addition, we will have 24-hour heart rate control, measurement of the oxygen saturation, sleep quality monitoring, it is waterproof up to 50 meters deep, has 12 built-in sports modes, as well as Internal GPS. And the best thing, its battery will give us an autonomy of about 14 days of typical use or 38 days of basic use.Oppo A74 5G: If there is a brand that is growing at an excessive rate in Spain and Europe, that is Oppo. And it is that with mobiles like this Oppo A74 5G it is more than normal. We are talking about an entry-level smartphone at a very attractive price. Mount a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 6.5 ″ screen Full HD + with refresh rate at 90Hz, connectivity 5G, Android 11, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging, 48 megapixel quad rear camera, NFC and headphone jack. The most complete low-end on the market without a doubt.JBL Flip 4: If you are looking for a good very portable bluetooth speaker, this is the one you should have both at home and on your getaways. It is a device of great power, coming to contribute some very deep bass and a very high volume without distortion. In addition, its strong point, and that we all look for in this type of device, is its battery: it has an autonomy of up to 12 hours. On the other hand, it is waterproof with IPX7 certification and we can connect it with up to 100 more speakers from the JBL Flip family.Huawei Freebuds 4i: to make calls and listen to your music without cables, the best way is with totally wireless headphones and Huawei knows a lot about this. With this model comes to fight in front of the AirPods from Apple for a lower price. This week they can be yours with an extra discount. We are talking about a lightweight device with a dynamic unit of only 10mm, connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 energy efficient, active noise cancellation, dual mic for clearer calls, and 10 hours of autonomy to listen to music. They are very comfortable, we attest to it.Cecotec Mambo 8590 food processor: If you are not a fan of the kitchen, with this discounted gadget your life will change. It is a device that will cook for you, practically. It is a kitchen robot from the Spanish company Cecotec. It is a robot with a 3.3 liter jug, 30 built-in functions, built-in scale, and is capable of performing 4 elaborations at the same time. You will get stir-fries in a few minutes and stews while you work outside the home. One last!

And until May 20 more coupons

As we have already mentioned, AliExpress offers us extra discounts thanks to the dozens of coupons that they give us every month. This May we have this list that you will like. These coupons are only valid for the products that you can find in this link from today, may 17 and until the 20th.

TSESOW3: 3 euros discount for purchases over 25 euros.TSESOW8: 8 euros discount for purchases over 50 euros.TSESOW12: 12 euros discount for purchases over 100 euros.TSESOW19: 19 euros discount for purchases over 150 euros.

On the other hand, other coupons are available for products selected by AliExpress:

TSESLC3: 3 euros discount for purchases over 25 euros.TSESLC8: 8 euros discount for purchases over 50 euros.TSESLC12: 12 euros discount for purchases over 100 euros.TSESLC19: 19 euros discount for purchases over 150 euros.TSESLC26: 26 euros discount for purchases over 200 euros.

Related topics: Offers

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all