realme C3

The realme C3 It is a fairly inexpensive terminal, but it meets a fundamental requirement: offering a good user experience. It has a nice screen 6.5-inch IPS and HD + resolution.

The MediaTek Helio G70 It is a solvent processor that will not give you problems, you can also enjoy demanding games in its most modest configuration. Your battery, with 5,000 mAh capacity, is the most impressive of the terminal. It will hold hours and hours of use, during its analysis I was able to verify that it reaches two days without too much trouble.

Screen: 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution and 264 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio G70

RAM: 2 GB and 3 GB

Cameras: triple rear camera of 12 + 2 + 2 megapixels | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 5,000 mAh

realme 6 pro

The realme 6 pro incorporates a 6.6-inch IPS screen that stands out for its 90 Hz refresh rate. The resolution is Full HD +, which leaves us with a density of 401 pixels per inch. In addition, it has a double hole to house its double front camera.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a life insurance that moves any application smoothly. It comes with some not inconsiderable versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. You will reach the end of the day without problems, its battery 4,300 mAh does a great job.

Screen: 6.6-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 401 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 12 + 8 + 2 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A71

With this Galaxy A71, which we had the opportunity to analyze, we went up one notch compared to the previous terminal. On its front, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. The only interruption, a small hole that houses your camera.

In this case we do not find one of the Samsung processors, its brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. You’ll find it alongside 6GB and 8GB versions of RAM. In addition, this Galaxy A71 has 4 cameras that showed a good job in their analysis.

Screen: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 393 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,500 mAh

Huawei P40 Lite

The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a nice design and a 6.4-inch IPS screen with Full HD + resolution, along with a small hole for the front camera. In his guts, the Kirin 810, a very solvent processor that you can find along with a version of 6 GB of RAM.

We find changes in design, especially in its rear, very different from that of the Huawei P30 Lite. It incorporates a square module for your 4 cameras, which are led by a 48 megapixel sensor. We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,200 mAh.

Screen: 6.4-inch IPS, Full HD + resolution and 398 DPI

Processor: Kirin 810

RAM: 6 GB

Cameras: quad 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear camera | 32 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,200 mAh

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro arrives with a huge 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution. We no longer find a pop-up camera, the Chinese terminal incorporates a hole in the screen. Also, enjoy a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Inside, the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, you can with the most demanding games and applications. You will have the possibility to choose between 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. The OnePlus device also has 4 cameras on the back and a battery of 4,510 mAh.

Screen: 6.78-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution and 513 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB and 12GB

Cameras: Quad 48 + 48 + 8 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 16 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,510 mAh

AirDots Pro

The AirDots Pro Xiaomi arrive with Intuitive touch controls, automatic power on and connect and a comfortable fit thanks to its cushions. Count on Noise Cancellation, a technology not so common in cheap headphones and that is appreciated. Music will stop when you take them off thanks to its built-in sensors.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro

The « Pro » version goes up one notch compared to the M365, keeping one the maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. In this case we find ourselves with greater autonomy, about 45 kilometers. It is still foldable, but its weight amounts to 14 kg. Again, we find IP54 certification, a charging time close to 8 hours and one maximum load of 100 kg. If you are not convinced, you can also take a look at the Xiaomi electric bicycle.

