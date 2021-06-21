AliExpress offers begin, with up to 70% discount

While more and more online stores are turning to the establishment of exclusive shopping clubs, VIP shopping areas or paid memberships to access benefits, the June Promotion of AliExpress offers reinforces the value proposition that the marketplace has: offers available for ALL Spanish customers, without having to pay additional costs to access them.

AliExpress begins today a campaign with significant discounts that anyone can enjoy, without subscriptions or distinctions. You enter the web, choose the product you like and get it at a reduced price.

Specifically, during the June Promotion carried out by AliExpress between June 21 and 25, We can find discounts that go up to 70% of the initial price. In addition, the famous discount coupons on the web will continue to be more valid than ever, which this time will go up to 43 euros.

If you are looking for something related to technology, to improve your home, personal care and hygiene products or even sneakers, do not miss a detail from today Monday.

iPhone, Drones, robot vacuum cleaners and much more

Among the products that we can find in AliExpress offers, you can find practically everything. Some of them latest releases such as the realme GT or the always desired iPhone 12 mini and also the best-selling Samsung Galaxy A42, king of the mid-range.

But not only that. In the technology category we can also from the DJI Mini 2 with the obtain incredible images thanks to its 4K camera, to a Nintendo Switch console with which to hang out both alone and in company, or a Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner to forget about cleaning your house

Other products to consider are Adidas running shoes, a window cleaner that works with magnets or Skecher sandals for women, with which we will give our feet the rest they deserve.

realme GT, exclusive discount on AliExpress

Last Tuesday, June 15, the realme GT was presented, one of the phones of the year called to become the flagship killer. The weapons to achieve this are high-end specifications but at an average price.

Specifically, we have a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, an incredible Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, fast charging of up to 65 W and a camera with which to take the best photos in any situation.

Of the 449 euros of its initial price, the realme GT stays at 326 euros.

The launch price of the realme GT is 449 euros. However, AliExpress offers only 369 euros from June 21 to 25. Crazy, but it doesn’t end here. Using the discount coupons we can have an extra discount of 43 euros. This means that of the initial 449 euros, it remains at 326 euros. If you were waiting to find the ideal offer to change your mobile, this is it.

Discount coupons

In addition to the discount that sellers have applied on AliExpress to thousands of products, we can also find discount codes that can be applied to a selection of products of the marketplace and that they will go up the greater the purchase. In this way, we will always save.

Take a look at the available coupons:

4 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros using the code 4 SUMMERALI8 euros discount on purchases over 50 euros using the code 8 SUMMERALI10 euros discount on purchases over 70 euros using the code 10 SUMMERALI15 euros discount on purchases over 100 euros using the code 15 SUMMERALI18 euros discount on purchases over 120 euros using the code 18 SUMMERALI28 euros discount on purchases over 190 euros using the code 28 SUMMERALI43 euros euros discount on purchases over 30 euros using the code 43 SUMMERALI

From Ezanime.net we recommend that you be aware of both AliExpress and its social networks. In Ezanime.net we will publish the most important offers of the day but their promotion applies to practically all categories.

