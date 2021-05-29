AliExpress helps you read in the dark with this curious necklace

You will never again run out of light to read with this curious device from YouPin.

The huge AliExpress catalog allows us to find very curious products. Some designed to massage your face, others to eliminate bad odors from your refrigerator. This time we come with a device designed for the most readers. Don’t ever run out of light again.

The best light to read wherever you go

It couldn’t be simpler, you just have to place this little device on your neck with its two LEDs pointing forward. Provide to a soft light perfect for reading for hours on end without discomfort. In addition, when the battery runs out you will only have to charge it via USB.

