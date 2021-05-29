AliExpress disinfects all your accessories in seconds and wherever you want with this bag

Makeup accessories, jewelry, toothbrushes … With this styling bag you can disinfect a large number of objects.

Lazy to disinfect your makeup accessories, jewelry, and toothbrush? Don’t worry, this sterilizer bag does it for you in seconds. You just have to insert your objects and let the device kill germs and bacteria using ultraviolet rays. The original price of this disinfection bag is about 42 euros in AliExpress, although now you can buy it for only 29 euros.

Clean your objects with the help of this curious device

First of all, this sterilizer bag stands out, or rather it doesn’t, because of its design. It has a elegant aesthetic that could well go through any purse. In this way, you can always carry it with you to keep your objects clean discreetly.

The device is equipped with a professional ultraviolet lamp It can kill germs and bacteria from indoor products 99% effective in minutes. Its battery, which charges in 3 hours, allows up to 20 uses on a single charge. Of course, the disinfection process is completely safe, and the light turns off when the bag is opened.

You already know that personal items, especially those related to makeup, must be constantly kept clean. This sterilizer bag takes care of the disinfection for you, and you can buy it for 29 euros right now on AliExpress.

Related topics: Offers, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all