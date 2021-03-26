AliExpress celebrates its 11th anniversary with new codes and promotions

The year is divided into major commercial events: Christmas, 11-11, Black Friday … Practically all the major marketplaces launch offers for these dates. Nevertheless, there is a new appointment that deserves to be marked on the calendar, mainly because of the incredible discounts that will be announced. This is the anniversary of AliExpress where we can find discounts of up to 70%.

The date we will have to mark on the calendar is March 29, and will last until April 2. During those five days, we will find discounts in practically all product categories although, for this occasion, AliExpress, on the occasion of its anniversary, has decided to divide the hobbies of its users into 6 categories for the DRAWS that will be carried out during the promotion. In this way, although we can buy items of any category, when receiving prizes, we will participate only in the prizes that interest us the most.

The six categories are: kitchen, decoration, sport, gaming, outdoor activities and fashion.

In addition to the low prices of the products of big brands, customers who buy on the AliExpress web and application they can also benefit from many coupons available, which will result in additional discounts.

AliExpress inaugurates a new type of purchase: the Shoppertainment

The new situation we all face, with restrictions regarding physical contact and the concentration of many people in closed spaces, has made the purchasing processes have changed.

In fact, according to the Statista website, over the past year, it is estimated that around 18 million people, between the ages of 16 and 74, made some type of online purchase. This was undoubtedly aided by the months in which most of the population was confined.

Among all e-commerce platforms, AliExpress took a step forward positioning itself as one of the benchmarks in Shoppertainment. In this new e-commerce format, sellers use livestreaming to present and expose their products, interacting with customers in real time and allowing consumers to buy their products while enjoying streaming sessions.

So much is the interest that, according to the latest study carried out by the company, about 80% of Spanish consumers are interested at the Shoppertainment.

Some additional discount coupons

In addition to the discounts that we will find in a large number of products, we can additionally apply a series of coupons with up to 30 euros of discount on the price already marked. Here are the coupons:

Code: 3ALICUMPLE11 – 3 euros discount with a minimum order of 30 euros. Code: 5ALICUMPLE11 – 5 euros discount with a minimum order of 50 euros.Code: 7ALICUMPLE11 – 7 euros discount with a minimum order of 70 euros.Code: 10ALICUMPLE11 – 10 euros discount with a minimum order of 100 euros.Code: 12ALICUMPLE11 – 12 euros discount with a minimum order of 120 euros.Code: 20ALICUMPLE11 – 20 euros discount with a minimum order of 190 euros.Code: 30ALICUMPLE11 – 30 euros discount with a minimum order of 290 euros.Code: 2021NUEVOALI – 4 euros discount with a minimum order of 5 euros. (Only for new customers)

What products can we find

Practically everything and in all categories. In the technology category, we can find discounts on many mobile phones, from the new iPhone to the best sellers of brands such as Xiaomi and Realme. We will also find wearables such as smart watches or monitoring bracelets, with which to record all physical activity now that the good weather is coming and most of us are practicing more sports.

Our home will also benefit. To celebrate its anniversary, AliExpress has big discounts on game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, vacuum cleaners of all kinds (sled, robots …) or the best allies in the kitchen, such as blenders or kitchen robots.

From Hypertextual we recommend that you be very aware. Remember, from March 29, Monday, and until December 2, you will find the best products at the best price. The best time to treat ourselves or give a gift to a special person.

