AliExpress and Xiaomi will help you eliminate bad odors from your refrigerator

The bad smell from the refrigerator can be caused by various reasons and is very difficult to eliminate. We thought so until we met a product called EraClean made by Xiaomi which, basically, is a deodorizing machine that removes bad odors from your fridge. Of course, this curious article is for sale in AliExpress, where you can buy it for 16.80 euros.

Say goodbye to the bad smell of your fridge

AliExpress and Xiaomi help you eliminate the bad smell from your refrigerator with this deodorizing machine with a compact size and a weight of just 70 grams. What this product basically does is clean indoor air from the fridge to end that annoying fragrance and also allow a better food preservation.

You can not only use it in the refrigerator, because thanks to the grip on the back you can place it in the car or in other rooms of the house. In addition, it integrates an 800 mAh battery that you can charge by USB-C. You will not have to worry much about the battery, as it lasts up to 30 days on a single charge.

Without a doubt, it is a very interesting device for eliminate those odors that fish, fruits and vegetables in bad condition and other foods they leave in your fridge. You know, you can buy Xiaomi’s EraClean deodorizer for just 16.80 euros on AliExpress.

