After presenting the update of its ultra portable XPS yesterday, now it is the turn of the Dell gaming brand, Alienware, To present a complete overhaul of its line of laptops and desktops, With the jump to the tenth generation of Intel processors, NVIDIA’s new RTX Super graphics cards, and even liquid-cooled PCI-E graphics.

Alienware Area-51m R2

Starting with the jewel in the crown, we could not speak of anything other than the Alienware Area-51m R2, which since its first appearance at CES 2019, reaffirms its position of «World’s most powerful gaming notebook» with the upgrade and jump to new processors 10th generation Intel Core S series with 10 cores, 20 threads and up to 5.3GHz.

Although the overclockable option for the most demanding players could not be missing either, backed up again with its own technology of cooling and optimization Thermal Velocity Boost, which will help us maintain maximum efficiency and performance at all times.

So we will also have a wide range of graphics cards available for the Area-51m, starting with the 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and scaling to the latest NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super 8GB with 12-phase voltage regulation, or its version AMD Radeon RX 5700M 8GB.

All this accompanied by up to 4 TB of storage in RAID 0 (with two 2 TB NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe drives), and up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM Dual-channel 2933 MHz or 32 GB XMP DDR4 Dual-channel 3200 MHz.

Alienware m15 and m17

Others renewing are its mobility-oriented devices, which are among the thinnest and most powerful gaming laptops on the market (though not the lightest).

Again with the presence of the new processors 10th generation Intel Core HBoth models will feature overclocking unlock for their i9-10980HK, offering consistent, fast-response performance and smoother gameplay.

In addition, in order to protect these new components, we can also find a new cooling design, Alienware Cryo-tech, which, thanks to its innovative hyper-efficient voltage regulation technology, will help keep power levels high at lower temperatures.

But not only the size of the screen will make the difference between both laptops, and that is that the Alienware m17 will add a new graphics option with the latest GPUs GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-P from NVIDIA.





Alienware Aurora

We also meet again with this pioneering desktop computer, the first to incorporate a liquid cooling system as standard in 2004, and which continues to adapt to the new needs of users with the company’s first PCI-e liquid cooling graphics.

In this way, for the moment only compatible with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, this team will offer a temperature reduction of up to 19.5%, with a noise reduction of up to 69.2% compared to classic air systems.

Alienware 25 Gaming

Finally, the company has also taken advantage of this powerful renovation to introduce its new professional gaming monitor, the Alienware 25 Gaming 360Hz (AW2521H) from Legend ID. And despite its slightly reduced size of 24.5 inches, this IPS panel is presents as one of the monitors with the highest refresh rate, capable of reaching the 360 ​​Hz, three times faster than most gaming monitors.

But if this were not enough, we will also have the already recurring image enhancement technologies of the monitors previously presented, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC support, thus promising an immersive experience with no rips or screen blurring, and consistent colors from all angles.



