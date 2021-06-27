Aliens could observe Earth from 2,000 stars

Aliens could observe Earth from more than 2,000 stars and planets and yes, to realize that this planet is also alive.

For the first time, a group of astronomers mapped the range of the space neighborhood from which our planet can be seen in his step in front of the Sun.

Aliens could observe Earth

If life outside the planet exists, there are just over 2,000 places from which they could see us.

Although it is an “occasional” view of the Land, the finding opens the spatial range of possibilities when considering the future movements of the planet and other thousands of stars.

The discovery was published in the journal Nature and was made based on data obtained in the Gaia space observatory, of the European Space Agency.

How do they see us from the stars?

The group of astronomers collected data from this observatory to configure a three-dimensional map of the stars from which the Earth would be visible.

For this they calculated the stars and planets current, that is, from which the planet can currently be observed.

But also the ones that will see us in the future as the position of the Earth changes and moves between these bodies and the Sun.

An unprecedented investigation

This is the first study to incorporate the movement of the stars over time, as these can slide into or out of the narrow strip of sky that happens to be aligned with the Earth and the Sun.

With this information, the researchers were able to predict that 1,715 stars are in the right position to have seen life on a transiting Earth since about 5,000 years ago.

There are also 319 other stars that will enter the beam of space vision in the next 5,000 years.

If in these stars there is extraterrestrial life it could watch the Earth and realize that it is another living planet.

Who could observe us?

Among these stars are seven exoplanets, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past.

The Star of Teegarden and Trappist-1, which will begin to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively.

Many more stars likely have worlds in their orbit, some of which may be fit for life.

A look to the future

According to Sofia Sheikh, an astrobiologist at the SETI Research Center in Berkeley, California, the study expands astronomers’ ideas about which stars are “more likely than average to discover and characterize the Earth.”

That is, if there were extraterrestrial life on those planets around, with a level of technological advance at least similar to that of human beings, theoretically they would be able to detect us.

According to the results of the study, astronomers seeking extraterrestrial life they could focus their efforts on stars and planetary systems that have a view of Earth.

Mainly in the 75 stars that are close enough (within a radius of 30 parsecs or 90 light years) to pick up radio waves from Earth.

Searching in space

From elsewhere in the galaxy, one could ‘spy’ on the Earth by detecting light from a distant star that dims slightly and regularly as the orbiting planet passes its face.

This is the same method that scientists use to discover exoplanets.

So far, the best available map of the Milky Way, recently updated by the Gaia Space Observatory, which tracks more than a billion stars, accounts for how everything is in motion and how the stars will change over time.

Of the more than 330,000 stars in the Gaia catalog that are less than 100 parsecs from Earth, that is, on planes other than those of our Solar System, only 2,043 of them have the perfect observational geometry.