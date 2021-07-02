Alien: Noah Hawley says his series will be about economic inequality – .

It’s been four years since we saw the last, and probably one of the first, xenomorphs. The franchise that Ridley Scott started with his classic Alien – The Eighth Passenger – 97% will soon be back and now on television with Noah Hawley. The director has revealed that the ferocious creatures will finally arrive on Earth and that he will explore the consequences of economic inequality and how it puts people at the mercy of the dangerous species.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director Noah halwey, who will be in charge of a series based on Alien, He explained that he is not interested in continuing with the story of Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), because that story has already been told. Although he does want to give more depth to some themes that appeared in the first two films, one of them is economic inequality and that, after all this time, the aliens will finally arrive on Earth:

This is not a story about Ripley. She is one of the coolest characters of all time and her story has been perfectly told, so I don’t want to mess with her. It is a story set on earth. Alien movies are always about being trapped, trapped in prison, trapped in a spaceship. I thought it would be smart to lead him to ‘what happens when you can’t contain them?’ We will see what happens when the inequality we are dealing with is not successful. If as a society we cannot figure out how to spread wealth.

This last part of the comment says it in relation to the fact that whoever is behind the operation that originally leads a crew to find the xenomorph is a very powerful corporation that, towards the end of the film, has more interest in capturing the creature than by its crew. Hawley explained that that line from Ripley where he wonders which species is worse, because aliens don’t put their foot to each other, is something that caught his eye.

Hawley is best remembered as the creator of Legion – 93% and Fargo – 70%. In the case of the series, which still has no title, he will be the showrunner and the main screenwriter. This will be the first project of the series on television and will feature Scott as a producer. It has not been confirmed, at the moment, if it will be part of the complicated canon of the saga, which since its inception has been formed by different filmmakers and over which the studio has a strong control.

The last movie we saw was Alien: Covenant – 69%, which was not necessarily what audiences were expecting even as it moved away from the more complicated subjects that its predecessor Prometheus ambitiously pursued – 73%. Both films are prequels to the original film and were directed by Scott, who supposedly had plans for more installments, although apparently he decided better to concentrate on other projects.

The series of Alien It does not have a release date yet. Hawley revealed for this same interview that he already has the scripts for the first two episodes ready, but everything is still in pre-production. This means that the most probable thing is that the filming will not begin until the end of the year, if everything goes well, or even until the spring of 2022. This means that we will have to wait a long time until we see what results from the arrival of the xenomorphs to Earth.

