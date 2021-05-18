Alicia Vikander wants this actress in the cast

Alicia Vikander will return to star in the sequel to the action film, Tomb Raider 2, which will be written and directed by Misha Green.

Without a doubt, Tomb Raider can be considered one of the great action sagas of recent times. The 2018 reboot, which is based on the famous video game, featured the actress Alicia vikander in the role of the heroine. After its great success, this new franchise already has a sequel. Recently, the female lead revealed that she would love to see a famous Hollywood actress in Tomb Raider 2.

In this sequel, Misha green She will be in charge of directing and writing the script for the story. It should be noted that the first draft has just been delivered recently. Regarding Misha Green, she gained notoriety in the last year after creating and directing Lovecraft Country, the hit series of HBO. In the last hours, he shared an image of the script on his social networks, where the possible title of the sequel was revealed and that it could be called Tomb Raider: Obsidian.

What actress could join?

The first film in the new saga was directed by director Roar Uthaug. It had Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft, an adventurer who embarks on a dangerous journey to try to solve the mysterious disappearance of her father. Last year, the actress had said that Tom Raider 2 was scheduled to start production in 2020, but the pandemic altered plans. In the month of October, he also revealed that filming could finally begin in 2021, something that will possibly happen if the studio approves Green’s draft.

At the moment there are no further details of the plot of Tomb Raider 2, although previously Alicia Vikander expressed her wish that Angelina Jolie have an appearance in the sequel. You have to remember that Jolie played Lara Croft in two movies, one called Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider 2: The Cradle of Life (2003).