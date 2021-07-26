Alicia Vikander provides details on ‘Tomb Raider 2’

Will we soon see Vikander as the superhero of video games? At the moment the sequel has the working title of ‘Tomb Raider: Obsidian’ The star of ‘Tomb Raider’, Alicia vikander has talked about what’s going on with the sequel.

The project was indefinitely delayed last year by MGM citing closings of cinemas around the world, but Vikander said that he would still “love” to play Lara Croft again, although the project has not yet received the green light, so it is still there. in the air.

Even though everything was on hiatus due to the pandemic, the film’s director and writer, Misha green (‘Lovecraft Country’), has been working on the script and even announced a working title for ‘Tomb Raider: Obsidian’.

“Before COVID, I would have said yes. And now I think it’s still a yes,” the actress told Collider when asked if she would like to return for the sequel. , and I think everyone is excited and I would love to get Lara back again. “

Vikander acknowledged that he hadn’t read the script, but hopes to get his hands on it soon. “It’s very recent. It really is now that the world is up and running again (the script is being written), and Misha is on board and working. in the script right now. “

“So I’m very excited to read something very soon.” Although details about the sequel’s plot have not been shared, it has long been rumored that it will retell the story of the 2018 ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ game.

At the moment the second part does not have a release date.

