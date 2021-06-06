Alicia Silverstone Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene for TikTok Debut

Alicia Silverstone is channeling her inner Cher Horowitz on TikTok. The Clueless star made her debut on the app by recreating what might be one of the * most * iconic lines in movie history. OK, I’m a tad biased, but I’m also not wrong.

Alicia dressed in a look inspired by Cher’s yellow plaid blazer and white ensemble as her 10-year-old son, Bear, helped her act out the “As If” scene. No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” can be heard playing in the background as Bear tries to hug her and she pushes him away. She captioned the post, “Ugh! As if … I wouldn’t join TikTok. 😉💛😘. ”

Ofc, in the end, she hugged her son! The push was just for dramatic effect, duh. You can watch the original scene below:

Clueless has only gotten better with age. In a 2020 Vogue interview, Alicia mused why she thinks viewers fell in love with her character. “I think people identify with Cher’s heart and her willingness to change and grow because of how silly she was,” she said during the interview, celebrating the movie’s 25 year anniversary. “She was trying hard to evolve because of her sweet Josh. I don’t know how to explain why or what made Clueless what it was, but I know it happened and I know that people continue to love it. And it never gets old , so that’s the good news. “

She continued, “People always say Oh you must be so sick of it. But what’s there to be sick of? People liking the movie you’re in? It truly doesn’t get better.”

Now let me go watch Clueless for the 1949275th time …

