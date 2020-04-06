Telemundo-

Alice Machado He shared a video on his Instagram profile where you can see how his coronavirus quarantine lives with his daughter Dinorah Valentina, 11 years old.

The former Miss Universe detailed her day and while she did other activities, her little girl stayed in the kitchen where she made delicious cup cakes. Very proud, the 43-year-old Venezuelan boasted of the culinary skills of her princess and also showed the nailart that the girl made with great dedication.

Recall that in the middle of last month, the actress premiered in the Tik Tok application, next to her eldest daughter.

