Alicia Machado opened her dress so much that it barely shows her crotch



Alicia Machado heats the nets showing her legs up.

Photo: John Parra. / Getty Images

Alicia machado does not stop appearing very sensual on social networks. If it is not with incredible outfits that her obvious beauty comes to the fore, it is with her irreverent opinions on whatever topic is in the limelight. The truth is that, the ex miss Universe knows very well how to make the world turn to her and, if she raises social networks, it is, then Venezuelan beauty has no competition.

This time, he was in the Monument to the Revolution on the Mexico City, a place that is very dear and of much significance for the actress and singer, who has made clear on multiple occasions the deep love she feels for the Aztec land. While she had that landscape behind, she showed off her legs with a jean dress that had buttons along the length, which were open to the top almost reaching her crotch. In addition, her spectacular hair was displayed and combined with sand-colored boots, which gave her a very sophisticated touch and kept her from vulgarity.

For fans of the Venezuelan, this was a very suggestive act that blew the imagination of many and knocked the jaw of another. “The revolution that produces acceptance, truth, desire and discipline will always lead you not to abandon your struggles, your battles! Today in a very special photo session, touring the historical heritages of my beautiful and beloved Mexico, I am convinced every second that we are great powerful and magical! ”Was part of the message with which the famous person accompanied the image.

Alicia machado is in Mexico recording a series of personality interviews that will premiere very soon in his new show that is called from now on “What’s Up Alicia”.

