Alicia Machado harshly criticizes Miss Venezuela’s performance on the typical costume catwalk



Alicia Machado.

The ex-queen of Venezuelan beauty, Alicia machado, He is in the eye of the hurricane for his harsh criticism of his compatriot Mariangel Villasmil Arteaga, representative of Venezuela in Miss Universe 2021.

Through social networks, images have circulated where Alicia would have expressed her dissatisfaction with Mariangel for her performance shown on the typical costume catwalk, even implying that she does not have the required preparation to be crowned.

“The suit is a show so that they did not teach her to parade it. Too bad, the girl is beautiful, but her preparation leaves much to be desired! The Miss Universe is won by the preparation!”, Stated Machado.

However, the criticisms against the model continued in the same comment, because in addition She stated that her catwalk is not that of a queen and even offered to give her some tips.

“His catwalk is not that of a queen, he has to put the batteries, watch videos, that will help him or lend it to me for 15 minutes. I’m going to be in the theater, if she wants me alone, I’ll give her three tips and we’ll go in at 10. I assure you, ”he said.

Clearly, his messages generated great controversy on social networks, as many stressed that, instead of showing support for his compatriot, he was exposing her in a very rude way and that his attitude was too arrogant.

This Sunday, May 16, the final ceremony of Miss Universe 2021 will take place where 74 participants will seek the crown, but only one can be the successor of the still beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.