Alicia Machado debuts as a host – El Sol de México

Whats up Alicia, is the first program in Alicia Machado’s career as a host who premieres the first season with 12 broadcasts for the Venevisión network, taking the celebrity and countrywoman Gaby Spanic as her godmother.

“It is a dream long cherished by me, since when I wanted to have my own program, leading intimate conversations in an interview that is how you want them to do it for you. And with the plus that I am also the executive producer and I am recording it live with three cameras in cinematographic format ”, she reports.

The program, whose first chapter was premiered on television yesterday by Venevisión (Venezuela), will not only host entertainment figures also from the cultural, sports, fashion and other celebrities who have stood out in their careers for their contribution to society .

“I will undress the soul of personalities from the world of entertainment, culture and fashion, through a pleasant, warm, authentic and frank conversation that will allow the audience to know in depth the life and aspects that they ignored and even their controversial passages of the celebrities who they have appeared and are great international stars ”, he reaffirms in the talk.