Alicia Machado celebrates her daughter Dinorah’s 13th birthday

The weekend was very busy with several birthday celebrations among celebrities. And one of them was Alicia Machado, who happily celebrated her daughter’s 13 years, Dinorah. The former Miss Universe organized a very special party for her daughter, who stopped being a girl to become, officially, a beautiful teenager.

Dinorah had a great time with her friends. A party that he enjoyed very much because the children’s gatherings were left behind to give a celebration that little by little gives us clues about his personality.