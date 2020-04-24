Alice Machado published a few hours ago the cover of his inn for Playboy magazine. The image that the Venezuelan model and actress has shared corresponds to the edition of the year 2005, as she expressed in her post of remembrance in the famous #TBT of Instagram.

“A #tbt that at the time meant a lot to my process of recovering my self-esteem and confidence in me!”, said Alicia Machado, who for many years was the victim of signs due to her physique. Many, including Donald Trump, publicly branded her apparently for her alleged overweight.

“Times # 2005 already today nothing matters. What we went and did no longer counts, it is the memories the moments that remain! #playboymagazin @playboy @playboymx # 2005 ”, wrote the former Miss Universe.

View this post on Instagram A #tbt that at the time meant a lot to my process of recovering my self-esteem and confidence in me! Times # 2005 nowadays nothing matters What we went and did no longer counts, it is the memories the moments that remain! #playboymagazin @playboy @playboymx # 2005 A post shared by Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:25 pm PDT

Currently this is the new figure of Alicia Machado.

View this post on Instagram Sun ☀️ sun ☀️ sun 😎 We continue from # Quarantine God’s Day reflection and stay home 🏠 #stayhome #quedateencasa Blessed afternoon! I love them ! Love with distance and respect ✊🏻 A post shared by Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) on Mar 22, 2020 at 2:52 pm PDT

They paralyzed traffic to go outside without a bra, today they impact barefoot and without makeup

Adamari López does not convince with her white shirt and makeup

Anitta notes Maluma in bed

Lili Estefan talks about the future of El Gordo and La Flaca in the face of the Univision crisis and their dismissals

.